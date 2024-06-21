'We met as children and courted as teens in the 1950s - now we're celebrating 65 married years'
A couple who first met as children living in the same Wolverhampton street have celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary after 65 years of married bliss.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
John and Maureen Howell, from Wednesfield, first met as children living on the same street in Heath Town, before dating as teenagers.
Their relationship became more serious after John left the Army, aged 20 following his national service and they married on June 20, 1959 after five years of courtship.