Wolverhampton chippy serving orange chips offering 75p deal for one day only next week
A Black Country chippy which serves orange chips is offering a 75p mini-fish and chips deal for one day only next week.
Dr Vinegars in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, will be offering the deal to customers on Thursday.
When the branch in Oldbury offered mini-fish and chips for 75p on one day last month, hundreds of hungry customers stood in line.
Major’s Fish & Chip shop in Church Street, Bilston, remained under the ownership of the Spencer family for almost 50 years.
However, owner Royston Spencer sold up shop and opened up a new chip shop, Dr Vinegars, in Dudley Road, Oldbury, last month.
And a second Dr Vinegars site opened on Willenhall Road in Moseley earlier this month on the site of the former Pablo's Fish Bar.
Advertising the upcoming deal on Facebook, a post on Dr Vinegars Fish & Chips said: "75p mini fish & chips! Coming this Thursday only at our brand new Wolverhampton site!
"Tag in a friend to let them know!"
Accompanying orange chips on the Dr Vinegars menu are the classic offerings of a chip shop, including fish and chips, kebabs, sausages and Pukka pies.