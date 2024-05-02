Kevin Poole, aged 62, violently shoved his female colleague after a "misunderstanding" on the way to catch the bus.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Poole and the victim worked together at a warehouse on the Stafford Park industrial estate in Telford.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that Poole had not worked there for long, but was walking to the bus stop with the victim and had a conversation with her.

Something the victim said made Poole "extremely angry", prompting him to turn around and push her over.

Ms Francis said Poole delivered an "uppercut" to the victim's chin - something which he disputes, despite the fact she had bruising to her chin.