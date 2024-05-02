Wolverhampton 12-year-olds passed machete between each other before murdering 19-year-old, jury told

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The trial of the youths this morning heard that victim Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, had done nothing to provoke the "vicious" attack at playing fields in Stowlawn, Bilston, while out walking on November 13 last year.

Miss Michelle Heeley KC, prosecuting, told the jury at Nottingham Crown Court that the youths both blame each other for the murder.

She said the prosecution case was that they were jointly responsible for murdering Mr Seesahai from Anguilla.

Shawn Seesahai

She said: "We say they acted together. Both had it at different times passing it between each other."

She told the jury that one of the schoolboys had admitted possession of the blade while the other denies that charge.

Miss Heeley said Mr Seesahai, a visitor, had travelled to Wolverhampton on the tram with friends and was walking in the park when he was stabbed, kicked and punched after being "shoulder brushed" by one of the accused youths.

"These two boys jointly attacked Mr Seesahai. The used the machete more than once. They kicked and stamped on him and in doing so either meant to kill him or at least meant him really serious harm," she added.

The trial is not being held in Wolverhampton due to the youths being held in secure accommodation outside the West Midlands area.

Both pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Seesahai. The youths cannot be named due to being aged under 18.

The trial continues.