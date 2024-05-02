Gary O'Neil says 'talented' left-back has a future at Wolves

The Spanish defender has found himself behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order, while an injury earlier in the season halted his progress.

Matt Doherty has also often been chosen ahead of Bueno on the left, but O'Neil is backing Bueno to improve on his six Premier League starts this season.

"I do like having wing-backs on the opposite side," O'Neil said.

"Depending on how teams press, having a right-footed left-wing-back and a left-footed right-wing-back is something that you see fairly often now and is something that I sometimes like using.