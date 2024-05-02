Queues of traffic on M6 after multi-vehicle crash closes lanes
Two lanes have closed on the M6 near Walsall after a multi-vehicle crash.
National Highways reported the collision on the northbound carriageway, between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 10 for Walsall/Wolverhampton, at around 11am on Thursday.
Long queues of traffic could be seen tailing back near Junction 10 as a result of the crash, which has closed two of four lanes.
West Midlands Ambulance Service Crew and National Highways traffic officers are said to be at the scene.
More updates to follow.