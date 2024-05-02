Queues of traffic on M6 after multi-vehicle crash closes lanes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways reported the collision on the northbound carriageway, between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 10 for Walsall/Wolverhampton, at around 11am on Thursday.

Long queues of traffic could be seen tailing back near Junction 10 as a result of the crash, which has closed two of four lanes.

Queues of traffic could be seen near Junction 10 of the M6 on Thursday morning. Picture: motorwaycameras

West Midlands Ambulance Service Crew and National Highways traffic officers are said to be at the scene.

More updates to follow.