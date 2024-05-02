Teenage 'murder' victim had cases lying on file at the time of his death, court hears

On Wednesday Wolverhampton Crown Court heard agreed facts between the prosecution and defence counsel in which it emerged the 16-year-old had been stopped and searched in Whitmore Reans on February 22 last year and was found to have a samurai sword by his left leg as well as 70 wraps of class A drugs including cocaine and heroin.

The court also heard on August 9 of last year he was stopped in Wolverhampton and found to have a machete, a 'burner' phone and a small amount of cannabis on him. When approached, he kicked a police officer and tried to choke him, with the officer having to restrain him by using pepper spray.