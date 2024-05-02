Giddy up! Country singer-songwriter from Wolverhampton releases new single

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The entertainer, who is a regular at venues across the region, recently released a new catchy contemporary single titled 'Boots On'.

He is a familiar face at American wild west themed bar Rodeos in Canal Wharf, Wednesfield Road where he will be hosting a cocktails night featuring his country acoustic set on May 9. Burger dishes will be served.

Ryan, aged 30, says: "Things have got absolutely crazy for me since I started to add country music to my performances. I love country which is getting a wider audience and even names like Beyonce are recording country now.

"I started writing country lyrics about six months ago and I've been doing gigs all over the place since then. My music has blown up.

"I do gigs regularly at Rodeos here in Wolverhampton and at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury. It's just exploded. It works great for me. I've got gig dates every week and festivals coming up in the summer."

His next at Shrewsbury's Buttermarket club is on May 26 with guest performers.

This will be followed by his country music show on July 5 at Rodeos to follow US Independence Day celebrations the previous day.

Boots On is available on streaming services including iTunes, Spotify and YouTube.

See Ryan's Facebook page for more details about shows.