Diwali: Thousands celebrate festival of lights at Wolverhampton park

By Lisa O'Brien

Thousands of people descended on a Wolverhampton park for an annual Diwali gathering, enjoying live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display.

Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton
Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton

The festival of lights was celebrated in a free event at Phoenix Park in Blakenhall on Saturday.

Hosted by the Shri Krishan Mandir and The Elias Mattu Foundation, it featured entertainment from Pargan Bhindal, Sansar Maan, Hit the Dhol, Giddha Sherniya Da, Jodi Dancers, a Nepalese dance performance and more.

Following the switching on of the lights in the evening, there was also a firework display.

Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton

Around 8,000 people enjoyed the entertainment throughout the day with the organisers hailing the event as a success.

The event had been due to take place the previous weekend but had to be rearranged as the park was waterlogged following heavy rain.

Jodi Dancers Kirat Birring and Jasneet Kaur

The Elias Mattu Foundation, which was instrumental in first establishing the event in Phoenix Park, was set up in memory of much-loved former Wolverhampton mayor and city councillor Elias Mattu, who died in 2018.

The organisation helps local communities in need by delivering food parcels.

Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton

Elias’s widow, Councillor Asha Mattu said: "Wolverhampton is a culturally rich city where everyone from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate each other.

"For the past 12 years the Diwali Mela has been celebrated at Phoenix Park.

Diwali celebrations at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton

"It was raining to begin with but the sun did come out for us and it did stay dry until the end.

"The entertainment was good. It caters for youngsters and more mature people as well.

"It's very important for the community to come together and support each other.

"The crowd was really enjoying the dancing. It was a lovely atmosphere and there were fireworks at the end.

Diwali celebrations at Pheonix Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council
Diwali celebrations at Pheonix Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

"We are pleased with how it went. It was a wonderful day."

The event was supported by the Indian Multicultural Society, Shri Krishan Mandir, Gurudwara Sikh Council and the Gujrati Association.

Diwali celebrations at Pheonix Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

F9 Events also supported the event as a sponsor.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

