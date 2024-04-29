Boxing legend Frank Bruno hosting reggae afternoon in aid of mental health sufferers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

VIP seats have all sold out, but plenty of general admission seats are available for the fundraising afternoon at The Jamhouse in Birmingham on May 19 featuring music, food and good vibes.

Frank Bruno talks about mental health at Collins Aerospace in Wolverhampton in 2023.

The former heavyweight has spoken of his mental mental struggles and his Frank Bruno Foundation helps more than 1,000 people monthly. The stage show will feature appearances by the man himself, John Holt tribute act Lee Alexander, Musical Youth, Jonny Too Bad performers All Star Reggae and special guest Bitty McLean.

Frank Bruno(centre) at a Wolverhampton appearance with Tim Witherspoon and Tony Tucker.

Frank, aged 63, says: "I was bought up on reggae music. The gramophone was always on playing some wicked tunes. The need for mental health help is ever increasing what ever your age or colour there just is not the resources.

"My charity does not pay large wages we have volunteers and people on minimum wages but every month there is the need to cover our nurses and mental health workers wages. I am so proud of the work we do when I was growing up there was no help for people who had these issues.

"I have spoken up to hopefully help sufferers and their carers. So let's have a great event with amazing music and raising much needed funds a registered charity helping over 1,000 people a month.

Tickets cost £25 and are available via eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-franktastic-reggae-sunday-tickets-851590679647