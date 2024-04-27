We meet the landlord of the famous Bilston jazz pub celebrating an international event this weekend
It's a big weekend for the Bilston pub that has become synonymous with live music and the jazz scene.
By Paul Jenkins
On the weekend of International Jazz Day, the High Street venue will, as always, have live music on all weekend, though the Walsall Jazz Orchestra will put on a special lunchtime performance on Sunday to mark the actual day, which will be celebrated worldwide.
To Mustapha Bouameur it is all in a weekend's work – he and his partner Diane have run the pub for over 20 years.