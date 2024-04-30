Take a deeper look at the beautiful game at interactive exhibition

"Football: Designing the Beautiful Game" will be hosted by Wolverhampton Art Gallery and will showcase items from some of the game’s greatest players, including Pelé and Lionel Messi, alongside memorabilia from local footballing heroes.

The world-class exhibition opens on Saturday, May 25, which is FA Cup Final Day, and features more than 200 objects on loan from The National Football Museum in Manchester and the FIFA Museum in Zurich, as well as from private collectors.

To reflect Wolverhampton’s rich footballing history, items from the Wolves Museum will also be on display, while family friendly activities are being created to add to the fun.

A spokesman for the exhibition said: "Football: Designing the Beautiful Game is an international touring exhibition by the Design Museum in London which reveals the remarkable design stories behind the world’s number-one sport.

The exhibition will show off items such as Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning shirt, the construction of stands and old shirts

"Visitors can expect to discover how innovation has been used to push the game to its technical and emotional limits.

"From the master planning behind the world’s most famous football stadiums and the cutting-edge materials used in today’s boots to the graphic design of team badges and grassroots initiatives which push back against the sport’s commercialisation."

The exhibition’s ‘second-half’ features a screening of a film about another of the games’ greatest players, Zinédine Zidane.

Filmed by contemporary artists Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno, "Zidane, a 21st Century Portrait", follows the French star in real time over the course of a single match in 2005.

Assembled from footage shot by 17 synchronised cameras, the film captures Zidane from multiple angles, both up close and afar, and follows him even when the central action of the match moves elsewhere.

The shirt would have been worn during the club's glory days of the 1950s

"Football: Designing the Beautiful Game", which heads to Wolverhampton from the FIFA Museum in Zurich, is a rare and fun insight into the people and processes which have made football the game it is today.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, September 1 and is free to enter, although pre-booking is advised.

Fans can watch the film ‘Zidane, a 21st Century Portrait’ at the Gallery from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, October 20, with pre-booking advised for that too.

Tickets can be booked via Football: Designing the Beautiful Game, a Design Museum Touring Exhibition at ticketsolve.com.

The exhibition can be seen during Gallery opening hours, on Monday to Saturday from 10.30am until 4.30pm and Sunday from 11am until 4pm.