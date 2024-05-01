The news was shared on his official website, confirming the musician had died on April 26.

In a post to both the website and George’s Facebook page, his family wrote: “On Friday 26th April 2024 at 11.45 our beautiful Robin left this world and flew away to the next life where we hope he’s partying with the family, friends and musicians he loved and lost over the years.

“Robin had been fighting a long illness but by Christmas, it became obvious that he was not long for this world. He was devastated when he was no longer able to play his beloved guitars but he continued to write songs, do interviews, make videos and tell his story here on Facebook and through his biography.

“He desperately wanted his music to live on because music was in his heart and soul. Robin leaves behind his adored wife, four beloved children, two beautiful sisters, nine lovely grandchildren, many dear friends and the animal family that he rescued over the years.

"We are devastated because there will never be another Robin George. LovePower with you always. You're with your angels now."

Throughout his career, the guitarist collaborated with numerous artists and bands across different genres. He worked with bands like Uriah Heep, Led Zeppelin, and The Police. He also co-wrote and produced with musicians such as Glenn Hughes (Black Sabbath, Deep Purple) and Brian May (Queen).

George was known for his innovative approach to music, blending various genres and pushing boundaries, and came to prominence as a solo musician in the 1980s after the release of his debut album, Dangerous Music. The album contained his biggest solo hit to date, Heartline, which peaked at #68 in the UK Singles Chart and #92 in the US Hot 100.

His passion for philanthropy also made him a popular figure with many who might not have enjoyed his music. He was involved in several notable projects, including producing and playing guitar on the LovePower and Peace sharing project, which featured over 60 artists from various music genres.