Full Wolverhampton Council election results as first wards are declared
The first of 20 wards at Wolverhampton Council have been declared.
One third of the authority's 60 seats have been up for grabs in this year's local elections.
Heading into the contest, Labour had 46 councillors, and overall control of the authority, while the Conservatives had 13. A single independent councillor was also on the council.
We'll be updating this article with results as they come in.
* denotes winner
Bilston North
Leigh New, Labour and Co-operative - 1,763*
Audrey Okere, Conservative - 710
Bilston South
Rashpal Kaur, Labour - 1,549*
Lewis Wastell, Conservative - 661
Blakenhall
Adam Ansari, Conservative - 453
Patrick Bentley, Liberal Democrat - 86
Tracy Cooper, Independent - 80
Sally Green, Labour and Co-operative - 2,244*
Stephen Petter, Green Party - 126
Bushbury North
Simon Bennett, Conservative - 1,321*
Gary Edwards, Labour - 1,271
Gary Peck, Liberal Democrat - 217
Bushbury South and Low Hill
Ann Jenkins, Liberal Democrat - 152
Paul Sweet, Labour - 1,323*
Rob Williams, Conservative - 403
East Park
Steve Hall, Independent -
Stephen Russell, Labour -
Joe Stepien, Conservative -
Ettinghshall North
Amar Bhandal, Conservative -
Zee Russell, Labour and Co-operative -
Ettingshall South and Spring Vale
Sian Kumar, Conservative - 780
Harbinder Singh, Labour and Co-operative - 1,988*
Fallings Park
Julia Dickens, Conservative - 716
Valerie Evans, Labour - 1,299*
Charlotte Hawkins, Party of Women - 161
Peter Nixon, Liberal Democrat - 113
Graiseley
Amy Bertaut, Green Party - 240
Tony Gething, Conservative - 566
Jessica Pringle, Liberal Democrat - 99
Zahid Shah, Independent - 278
Jacqueline Sweetman, Labour and Co-operative - 1,724*
Heath Town
Joe Banla, Conservative - 432
Vikas Chopra, Liberal Democrat - 98
Jaspreet Jaspal, Labour - 1,305*
Kwaku Tano-Yeboah, Green Party - 193
Merry Hill
Ben Evans, Labour - 1,540*
Chris Haynes, Conservative - 1,459
Jennifer Hibell, Green Party - 233
Oxley
Mia Clark, Green Party - 266
Adam Collinge, Conservative - 1,032
Ian Jenkins, Liberal Democrat - 140
Barbara McGarrity, Labour and Co-operative - 1,444*
Park
Paul Darke, Green Party - 491
Bryan Lewis, Liberal Democrat - 293
Muhammad Nasim, Labour - 1,668*
Surrinder Ram, Conservative - 697
Penn
Kashmire Hawker, Labour and Co-operative - 1,656
Anna Khan, Liberal Democrat - 110
Paul Singh, Conservative - 1,733
Ayden Young, Green Party - 330
St Peters
David Murray, Liberal Democrat -
Mohammed Naseem, Green Party -
Iqra Tahir, Labour -
Gillian Timms, Conservative -
Tettenhall Regis
Julian Donald, Liberal Democrat - 251
Don Gwinnett, Green Party - 240
Robert Siarkiewicz, Labour - 1,051
Udey Singh, Conservative - 1,663*
Tettenhall Wightwick
Andrea Cantrill, Green Party -
Bahadur Dehar, Labour -
Sally Garner, Conservative -
Arfan Khan, Liberal Democrat -
Wednesfield North
Mary Bateman, Labour - 1,431*
Nathaniel Williams, Conservative - 754
Wednesfield South
Jacqui Coogan, Labour -
Pete Dickens, Conservative -
Hardev Singh, Green Party -