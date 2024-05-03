Full Wolverhampton Council election results as first wards are declared

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One third of the authority's 60 seats have been up for grabs in this year's local elections.

Heading into the contest, Labour had 46 councillors, and overall control of the authority, while the Conservatives had 13. A single independent councillor was also on the council.

* denotes winner

Bilston North

Leigh New, Labour and Co-operative - 1,763*

Audrey Okere, Conservative - 710

Bilston South

Rashpal Kaur, Labour - 1,549*

Lewis Wastell, Conservative - 661

Blakenhall

Adam Ansari, Conservative - 453

Patrick Bentley, Liberal Democrat - 86

Tracy Cooper, Independent - 80

Sally Green, Labour and Co-operative - 2,244*

Stephen Petter, Green Party - 126

Bushbury North

Simon Bennett, Conservative - 1,321*

Gary Edwards, Labour - 1,271

Gary Peck, Liberal Democrat - 217

Bushbury South and Low Hill

Ann Jenkins, Liberal Democrat - 152

Paul Sweet, Labour - 1,323*

Rob Williams, Conservative - 403

East Park

Steve Hall, Independent -

Stephen Russell, Labour -

Joe Stepien, Conservative -

Ettinghshall North

Amar Bhandal, Conservative -

Zee Russell, Labour and Co-operative -

Ettingshall South and Spring Vale

Sian Kumar, Conservative - 780

Harbinder Singh, Labour and Co-operative - 1,988*

Fallings Park

Julia Dickens, Conservative - 716

Valerie Evans, Labour - 1,299*

Charlotte Hawkins, Party of Women - 161

Peter Nixon, Liberal Democrat - 113

Graiseley

Amy Bertaut, Green Party - 240

Tony Gething, Conservative - 566

Jessica Pringle, Liberal Democrat - 99

Zahid Shah, Independent - 278

Jacqueline Sweetman, Labour and Co-operative - 1,724*

Heath Town

Joe Banla, Conservative - 432

Vikas Chopra, Liberal Democrat - 98

Jaspreet Jaspal, Labour - 1,305*

Kwaku Tano-Yeboah, Green Party - 193

Merry Hill

Ben Evans, Labour - 1,540*

Chris Haynes, Conservative - 1,459

Jennifer Hibell, Green Party - 233

Oxley

Mia Clark, Green Party - 266

Adam Collinge, Conservative - 1,032

Ian Jenkins, Liberal Democrat - 140

Barbara McGarrity, Labour and Co-operative - 1,444*

Park

Paul Darke, Green Party - 491

Bryan Lewis, Liberal Democrat - 293

Muhammad Nasim, Labour - 1,668*

Surrinder Ram, Conservative - 697

Penn

Kashmire Hawker, Labour and Co-operative - 1,656

Anna Khan, Liberal Democrat - 110

Paul Singh, Conservative - 1,733

Ayden Young, Green Party - 330

St Peters

David Murray, Liberal Democrat -

Mohammed Naseem, Green Party -

Iqra Tahir, Labour -

Gillian Timms, Conservative -

Tettenhall Regis

Julian Donald, Liberal Democrat - 251

Don Gwinnett, Green Party - 240

Robert Siarkiewicz, Labour - 1,051

Udey Singh, Conservative - 1,663*

Tettenhall Wightwick

Andrea Cantrill, Green Party -

Bahadur Dehar, Labour -

Sally Garner, Conservative -

Arfan Khan, Liberal Democrat -

Wednesfield North

Mary Bateman, Labour - 1,431*

Nathaniel Williams, Conservative - 754

Wednesfield South

Jacqui Coogan, Labour -

Pete Dickens, Conservative -

Hardev Singh, Green Party -