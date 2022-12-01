Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young Wolverhampton photographer's pet cat snap earns him competition prize

By Lisa O'BrienBushburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A picture of a pet cat taken by a college student has earned him the title of Wolverhampton Young Photographer of the Year in a competition organised by the city's art gallery.

Devon Beckett, aged 16, from Bushbury, snapped the colour image of his cat, Belle, in his garden
Devon Beckett, aged 16, from Bushbury, snapped the colour image of his cat, Belle, in his garden

City of Wolverhampton College student Devon Beckett, from Bushbury, snapped the colour image of his cat, Belle, in his garden.

He was encouraged by his tutor to enter the competition, organised by the gallery to coincide with its current Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

The 16-year-old, who is studying for a two-year UAL level three extended diploma in photography, said: "I only entered the competition for fun, so to win was a bonus and is a great achievement for me.

"I knew the basics of photography before I started the course, but this has taught me much more, encouraged me to try new techniques and helped me be more selective with my pictures.

"I love photography and want to have my own business in the future."

Chris Hill, photography tutor at the college, said: "Devon only started his qualification at the college in September but has shown a real aptitude for photography and a commitment to learning and using the skills he's gaining to improve even further."

Devon also entered a second image – of a bee collecting nectar from a flower – in the competition and both are on display at the art gallery until December 24.

For details of photography courses offered by the college go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/school-leavers/category/creative-arts-courses

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Education
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News