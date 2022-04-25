Busy Wolverhampton road reopens after emergency works

Penn Road - Google Maps

The works were announced for the A449 Penn Road.

However, engineers say the righthand turn into Pennhouse Avenue will remain closed until Wednesday.

The BT-owned company has been authorised by Wolverhampton Council to carry out utility repair and maintenance works on the road.

The A449 is one of the main roads to and from Wolverhampton, approaching the city from the south west for traffic coming from places such as Stourbridge and Kidderminster.

A spokesman for Openreach said: “Our engineers are replacing a damaged manhole, which requires traffic management to allow them to work safely.