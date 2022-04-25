Notification Settings

Busy Wolverhampton road reopens after emergency works

By Nathan Rowe

A main road in Wolverhampton has reopened after engineers were tasked to carry out emergency works due to a damaged manhole.

Penn Road - Google Maps
The works were announced for the A449 Penn Road.

However, engineers say the righthand turn into Pennhouse Avenue will remain closed until Wednesday.

The BT-owned company has been authorised by Wolverhampton Council to carry out utility repair and maintenance works on the road.

The A449 is one of the main roads to and from Wolverhampton, approaching the city from the south west for traffic coming from places such as Stourbridge and Kidderminster.

A spokesman for Openreach said: “Our engineers are replacing a damaged manhole, which requires traffic management to allow them to work safely.

"We’re sorry for any disruption being caused but we’re working as quickly as we can and hope to be finished later today or tomorrow.”









