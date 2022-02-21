Roof damaged and road closed after Storm Franklin beating

A substantial amount of debris was left on the ground outside the factory. Photo: Snapper SK

The area around the factory on Cable Street was closed off by police and fire crews after parts of the roof were blown off by the high winds around 1pm.

It meant debris was sent flying onto the street below, as well as onto the nearby West Coast Mainline railway line.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene, with fire crews from the service working to clear the area around the street of debris and police officers working to divert traffic away from the scene.

Crews were unable to get onto the roof of the factory due to the heavy winds, while trains travelling to and from Wolverhampton were advised to travel into the city under caution by a National Rail officer at the scene.

Cable Street remained closed after fire crews left at around 3.30pm after advice was given to keep the road closed until the storm had passed due to debris still coming off of the roof.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of debris falling from the roof of a factory on Cable Street in Wolverhampton just after 1pm.

"A crew from Wolverhampton attended the scene and worked to clear debris from the road, although we were unable to access the roof due to safety concerns over high winds.

"Debris was still coming off the roof as we were preparing to leave, so the advice was given to keep Cable Street closed until after the storm had passed.