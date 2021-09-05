Firefighters tackle severe blaze at Walsall trading estate

The fire happened on Brineton Street.

Flames took hold on the first floor of a commercial unit at the site on Brineton Street in Pleck, Walsall, on Saturday evening.

Crews from Walsall and Bloxwich fire stations along with a technical rescue team attended the scene. The fire was put out and crews left the scene at around 7.30am on Sunday.

An investigation is now under way into the how the fire started.