12 affordable days out, big and small, for some summer fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Maybe you're waiting to go on holiday in a couple of weeks, maybe you're staying home this summer; whatever you're doing, there is plenty to do right here in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

From free craft sessions at museums to a proper day out at the zoo, we have listed all the best things to do that are either free or worth spending that little bit more on.

Here are 12 ideas for a great day out close to home.

Dudley Castle is set to be transformed into an open-air cinema again this summer

Donkey rides at Beacon Park in Lichfield

Where: 14 Swan Rd, Lichfield WS13 6QZ

Lichfield's Beacon Park is ideal for families. Within the 70-acres of gardens and open space, you'll find an enclosed children's playground and larger play area, crazy golf, tennis, basketball and bowls. During the summer months, special activities include donkey rides, mini cars, and pedalos on the boating lake.

If you're in need of a pick-me-up, Lakeside Bistro offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks, drinks, cakes, pastries, ice creams and a selection of children’s meals.

Price – free

Peace and quiet at Whitlenge Tea Room & Gardens

Where: Whitlenge Ln, Hartlebury DY10 4HD

Spend a wholesome day in the countryside at Whitlenge Tea Room & Gardens. Enjoy an afternoon strolling through the gardens, admiring the water features, twisted brick pergolas and more. After taking in over 500 varieties of beautiful plants, the family can relax and enjoy refreshments in the tearoom and gift shop. Entry costs £5.95 per adult, and children (aged 5 and under) go free.

Black Country Living Museum

Where: Discovery Wy, Dudley DY1 4AL.