Willenhall: Dilapidated town centre buildings could be demolished to make way for 100+ homes

The derelict structures which could be demolished are based right in the heart of the town on Moat St, Temple Bar, Cemetery Rd, Villiers St and New Hall St.

Walsall Council secured £20 million of Levelling Up Fund Round Two in January last year to deliver the homes under the Willenhall Master plan. Outline planning permission was granted last week with reserved matters – such as the appearance of the buildings – to be considered at a later stage.

The development has been categorised by five parcels, A to E. Parcel A, home to the former Colonial Works, is located between Moat Street, Gower Street and Stafford Street. The vacant, fire-damaged industrial site could be transformed into 22 houses, 12 two-bedroom houses, six three-bedroom and four four-bedroom houses. The junction at Moat Street and Gower Street would also be improved.

Parcel B, across Moat Street from parcel A, backs onto the former railway line, now used as a green way. If all goes ahead, this area could be transformed into 35 apartments, 14 houses and an office.

Parcel C, located on the south side of New Hall Street, is home to a council-owned car park. This site could be developed as an open space in association with Willenhall Cemetery. On the northern side of New Hall Street is Parcel D. This space is set to be transformed into eight three-bedroom houses, six one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

Finally, parcel E, could become home to five two-bedroom properties, five three-bedroom properties, five four-bedroom properties and one one-bedroom apartment. The junction at Villiers Street and Cemetery Road would also be improved.

In response to comments made by the local planning authority, agent Arcadis said: “Many of the existing buildings are an eyesore and have been neglected for a considerable time. No proposals have been brought forward for their reuse during that time.

“The current application is for a comprehensive, residential-led renewal of the area that will help meet local housing needs and significantly improve the amenity of the area. New residents, close to the town centre, will support local shops and services and benefit from public investment in the reopening of the rail station in the town.

“The new houses will incorporate sustainable design principles and will be more energy efficient, helping to mitigate climate change impact over the long term.

"Modern, high-quality residential units will also attract higher property values, allowing the commercial returns to be optimised in an area where viability is a challenge. In summary, the application proposals represent a realistic, deliverable opportunity for the transformation of prominent sites close to the town centre and the development of much-needed modern homes in a highly sustainable location.”