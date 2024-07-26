Connor Brookes: Second man charged with murder of man shot dead in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Byron Sellick was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Connor Brooks in Well Lane, Blakenall, on July 8.

The 20-year-old, from Walsall, has now been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Connor Brookes

He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Sellick is the second man to have been charged over the murder of Mr Brookes.

Jake Sanbrook, aged 22, of Bloxwich, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life earlier this month.

Police at the scene in the days that followed the fatal shooting in Well Lane

He appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 15 and will next appear at a plea and directions hearing on August 12.

An inquest held into the death of Mr Brookes held earlier this week heard that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Dozens of police and paramedics swarmed Well Lane at around 5pm on the day of the shooting.

Floral tributes left by loved ones near to the scene of the fatal shooting

Police were also granted extra powers for several days following the incident covering areas of Walsall.

Meanwhile, loved ones left bouquets of flowers and held a balloon release in tribute to Mr Brookes, who was described by his family as having a "heart of gold".

Friends and family have also put together a wall of tributes dedicated to the scrap metal dealer on Chaucer Road, Bloxwich, nearby to the scene of the fatal shooting.

Tributes left to Connor Brookes nearby to the scene of the fatal school

West Midlands Police said it is continuing to investigate the suspected murder and has urged anyone with information to get in touch.

People who think they can help should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.