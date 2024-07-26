Walsall Councillors refuse controversial Buffet Island McDonald’s, despite planning officer recommendation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The application was called in to be discussed at a planning committee by Councillor Adrian Andrew on the grounds of the significant public interest, after it received over 113 objections.

In the planning meeting, which took place yesterday, July 25, councillors opted to refuse the application citing a number of concerns which became clear to them as they discussed the proposal.

Councillors - and the applicant - spent 90 minutes putting arguments for and against, finished off with a back-and-forth debate until a motion was put forward to reject the application, despite planning officers recommending members grant approval for the development.

The former Buffet Island where McDonald's was set to be placed.

It came down to a few issues put forward by councillors, such as the feeling that the application failed the sequential test, it potentially having a detrimental impact to amenities of local residents, children's health, concerns for road safety and congestion.

Four applications were lodged, one for the erection of the building and three for signage, all four were rejected after being put to a vote.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Bird, who was against the application, said: "Throughout the report the officer has said 'on balance, on balance, on balance' but this is a town centre requirement, it is not in the middle of a residented establishment."

He went on to say that the erection of the fast-food restaurant would be a highway danger in part due to four left turns on Collingwood Drive. He also said that there is a disused petrol station less than a mile away which the burger firm could have opted for instead.

The application's agent, Matty Carpenter, however, said that if they could have used that petrol station then they would have, but it was not sufficient in size.

Cllr Bird said that he believed there would be extra congestion and traffic caused from delivery drivers and motorists driving through the area 'at the detriment' of the locals who live next to where the restaurant would be placed.

He said: "As far as im concerned, there is a highway danger that will be exacerbated. This is not like a pub or a restaurant where people come in, park their car, sit down, eat and drive out, no, it's a constant stream of people and traffic to the detriment of the people who live there.

"This is not a matter of one in my backyard, it's a matter of one in my front drive.

"You can't tell me - in my view anyway - that it is not detrimental to the people who live there."