Lifesaving water charity issues stark warning following tragic double drowning

The body of the teen, named locally as 'Tyrese', was recovered by divers at the Netherton Reservoir after reports that he got into difficulty swimming after entering the water on Tuesday evening.

"Water is unpredictable, the dangers of water are very apparent – drowning happens quickly" - is the warning given by the charity Above Water, which helps to educate youngsters on staying safe while using lakes and waterways.

Another incident saw an eight-year-old boy die from complications after falling into the River Arrow, in Alcester, in Warwickshire, on Monday night.