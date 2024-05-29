Car used in attempted ram raid on Black Country shop was on cloned plates - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said officers were investigating the attempted ram raid at the Premier B Mart Convenience Store on Stafford Street in Willenhall, which was subjected to the attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers believe that a car, suspected to be on cloned plates, was driven into the doors of the shop, but the burglar alarm was set off and the offenders left the scene.

CCTV footage is being investigated and the force has asked anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for the force said: "We're investigating after an attempted burglary at a store in Stafford Street, Willenhall at just after 3.15am yesterday.

"We understand a car, suspected to be on cloned plates, was used to try and force the doors but entry was not gained and the offenders left.

"Investigators are retrieving and reviewing CCTV as part of ongoing enquiries.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting reference 20/532812/24."