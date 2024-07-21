Bus lane temporary traffic ban for water hydrant installation project

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The council said vehicles will be banned from the Willenhall Road bus lane in the direction of the city centre near the junction of East Park Way.

The work on the large hydrant is due to be carried out by Severn Trent Water workers from Wednesday to Friday.

The bus lane was created about 20 years ago as part of a scheme costing more than £2 million to help buses get through traffic bottlenecks in Wednesfield and on the approaches to Wolverhampton ring road.

Last year a major project to redevelop and improve traffic flow on Wolverhampton’s main A454 Willenhall Road was given the green light by highways chiefs.