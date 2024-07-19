TikTok barber ready to take to field alongside ex-Wolves stars for special match

Charlie Street, who is better known as for his TikTok videos about Wolverhampton Wanderers as Barber Charl, will step on to the pitch at the Guardians Warehousing Arena on Noose Lane in Willenhall as part of the charity match, which is raising funds for the Downs Syndrome Association and Sporting Khalsa.

The 23-year-old from Cheslyn Hay will join the likes of rapper and Wolves Foundation ambassador Reepa, comedian Gary Powndland, boxer Brandon Bethell, WCR Radio hosts Robbie Meakin and Thomas Gibson and TikTok influencers Danny Bennett, Mr Lizpy, Liam inside the baller and Mr Miami in taking part in the event on Sunday.

He said it had been a surreal experience to be asked to be involved in the game and said he had been inspired by a young man with Downs Syndrome.

He said: "The chairman of the charity, Sean, has got a son called Jack who has Downs Syndrome and he is one of the funniest characters you'll ever meet and I've been fortunate to meet him once, so I'm ecstatic to be involved in this event because of this.

The barber and TikTok star will join other local celebrities in the match

"I got involved because of Brandon Bethell mentioning to them that I'd be interested in playing in the game and, after three or four weeks, I was told I was in and I've been buzzing since."

Mr Street has also donated a signed Wolves shirt from Mario Lemina to the raffle which is taking place during the day, which he said he hoped would shift a few more tickets and give more youngsters with disabilities the chance to get involved in football.

The involvement in the match caps a remarkable few years for Charlie Street, who set up his own barber business at home during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns and then began filming matchday experiences at Wolves for his younger brother, then discovered that people on social media were enjoying the videos.

He said: "The TikTok has become interlinked with my brand and with Wolves because all I was doing was matchday vlogs for my little brother, who is 12 and could only come to certain matches and was always asking me what went on.

The game will take place at the Guardians Warehousing Arena in Willenhall

"I started doing the videos and realised that thousands of people wanted to see them online, so I started doing them every week and, from then on, it's got me more of a social media presence and more customers as well.

"When you think that when you do have social media and you do try to build a platform, it's important to remember who you are and try and give back when you can, so I hope that I can give back and raise some much needed funds for the charity."

The event starts at 1pm on Sunday, July 21 at Guardians Warehousing Arena on Noose Lane in Willenhall, with tickets costing £10 for adults and £8 for children, with disabled people getting free entry.

To find out more and to buy tickets, go to my.weezevent.com/down-syndrome-awareness-fc-fundraiser