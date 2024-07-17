Owner of XL Bully named Karma warned dog could be destroyed unless she sticks to strict rules
A dog owner has been warned by a court that her XL Bully - named Karma - could be destroyed if she doesn't follow a strict set of rules.
The woman fell foul of new Government restrictions on the controversial breed which came into effect at the turn of the year.
Emma Cartwright, 34, of Willenhall, failed to get a valid exemption certificate to go on owning the dog in time although she had made efforts to get one, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.
She was charged with possessing a dangerous dog on May 7.
She pleaded guilty on Tuesday - though the court heard she had approached police herself to ask about getting one.
Prosecutor Mr Amrik Singh laid out the facts.