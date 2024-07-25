Major charity says 'thank you' to Black Country business for raising £5m to help vulnerable children
Marathons, mountain hikes and baked beans baths are among the gruelling sponsored capers taken on by workers at a Black Country retail company to raise a mammoth £5 million for a children's charity.
Staff at Willenhall's A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd raised the sum in aid of the vital safeguarding and listening ear service NSPCC over an 18-year period.
The cash has been used to support key services including Childline, a helpline for adults concerned about a child’s wellbeing and the Speak out, Stay safe programme which helps children to recognise abuse, plus the Home or Out Alone initiative which guides parents on whether their child is ready to be left home alone.
Fundraising efforts by staff members at the business in the two decades of the partnership have included marathons, hikes up Snowdon and Everest and bathing in baked beans.