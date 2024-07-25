Major charity says 'thank you' to Black Country business for raising £5m to help vulnerable children

Staff member in a bath full of beans

Staff at Willenhall's A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd raised the sum in aid of the vital safeguarding and listening ear service NSPCC over an 18-year period.

The cash has been used to support key services including Childline, a helpline for adults concerned about a child’s wellbeing and the Speak out, Stay safe programme which helps children to recognise abuse, plus the Home or Out Alone initiative which guides parents on whether their child is ready to be left home alone.

In 2014, Blakemore volunteers helping to decorate the Midland Road Chapel, Midland Road, in Walsall as part of a community project.

Fundraising efforts by staff members at the business in the two decades of the partnership have included marathons, hikes up Snowdon and Everest and bathing in baked beans.