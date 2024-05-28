Police cordon in place in front of large Black Country Tesco store after incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police tape could be seen at the Tesco Superstore on the Neptune Industrial Estate this afternoon.

A large area at the front of the shop, by a cash point, was cordoned off.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police and Tesco for comment.