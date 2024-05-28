Police cordon in place in front of large Black Country Tesco store after incident
An area in front of a major supermarket in Willenhall has been cordoned off.
Police tape could be seen at the Tesco Superstore on the Neptune Industrial Estate this afternoon.
A large area at the front of the shop, by a cash point, was cordoned off.
A police officer was standing nearby and the shutters on the cash machine were pulled shut.
The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police and Tesco for comment.