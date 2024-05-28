Express & Star
Police cordon in place in front of large Black Country Tesco store after incident

An area in front of a major supermarket in Willenhall has been cordoned off.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Police tape could be seen at the Tesco Superstore on the Neptune Industrial Estate this afternoon.

A police officer was seen outside the supermarket on Tuesday afternoon

A large area at the front of the shop, by a cash point, was cordoned off.

The shutters to the cash machine were pulled shut

A police officer was standing nearby and the shutters on the cash machine were pulled shut.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police and Tesco for comment.

