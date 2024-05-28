Willenhall shop damaged after attempted ram raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Premier B Mart Convenience Store on Stafford Street in Willenhall was subject to the attempted ram raid in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with the assailants driving into the front door.

The shop was left with minimal damage after the ram raid attempt

However, the owner of the shop, who didn't want to be named, confirmed that the shop was left with limited damage after the alarm system activated, filling the shop full of smoke and forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.