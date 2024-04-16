Watch: Aftermath of demolished Willenhall 'monster mansion' built without planning permission

Gurwinder Singh sparked anger when he knocked down his modest semi-detached house and replaced it with a four-bedroom property on Sandringham Avenue in New Invention, Willenhall.

He was ordered to tear down the half-built £300,000 home by Walsall Council in 2020 following almost 100 complaints from fuming neighbours. But repairs to the neighbouring property are yet to be carried out.

Residents said the building work had made their "lives hell" and others described the "eyesore" as "like a Travelodge in the middle of a housing estate".

The site where Gurwinder Singh demolished a house built without planning permission. April 14 2024. SWNS

Delivery driver Mr Singh, 43, appealed to the council's Planning Inspectorate but they dismissed the appeal and ordered him to bulldoze the property by April 7.

The dad-of-two has since demolished the illegal build - but left behind piles of rubble rubbish and building materials, which he has failed to tidy up.

He now faces possible court action for failing to comply with the enforcement notice following the four-year row.

Next door neighbour Pat Harding, 76, a gran-of-one, claimed her house has been left damaged and unsellable - with one wall now exposed to the elements.

She said: "I was even sat reading a book on my bed one time and an RSJ (rolled steel joist) came through my bedroom wall.

"They also put holes in my living room wall that I could see out of. I could just look out into the building site.

The site where Gurwinder Singh demolished a house built without planning permission. April 14 2024. SWNS

The site

"But they never seemed to think it was a problem. There has been no respect shown from the start.

"My chimney has been left balanced by the gallows brackets and I've been told it's unsafe and I should move out.