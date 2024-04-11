Joint operation helps tackle illegal parking on street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officers from Walsall Police teamed up with civic enforcement officers from Walsall Council to carry out parking patrols on Noose Lane in Willenhall, a road identified as an area badly affected by nuisance and illegal parking.

The operation on Tuesday saw the combined team patrol the area and hand out 13 tickets for illegal parking, as well as talk to local residents about the issues they've been facing.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Our Willenhall officers teamed up with Civil Enforcement Officers at Walsall Council to carry out parking patrols on a Willenhall road which suffers badly with nuisance and illegal parking.

"Residents have been asking us for help to deal with parking problems on Noose Lane.

"We listened to your concerns and with the help of our partners we have taken action.

"Officers from our Willenhall neighbourhood team joined up with Civil enforcement officers from Walsall Council on Tuesday as we carried out patrols in the area.

"Thirteen tickets were issued for illegal parking.

"We realise illegal parking can create a real misery for residents who have to live with this behaviour so we will continue to work with our partners to clampdown on the issue."