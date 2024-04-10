Investigation launched after bin lorry worker hit by refuse truck on Willenhall street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It comes following the incident on Summer Street, Willenhall on Tuesday afternoon where a man sustained serious facial and chest injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene with the road being quickly closed off, finding a man in his 40s with extensive injuries before transporting him to hospital in a critical state.

Now, Walsall Council has said an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the almost deadly incident, saying they are working closely with the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "The safety of our workforce is of paramount importance to us, and we are progressing a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working closely with the relevant authorities.

"Our primary concern at this time is the well-being of those staff affected both directly and indirectly by the incident. Out of respect for the privacy of our staff member and their family, we will not be disclosing the nature or severity of the injuries sustained.

"We kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."

Summer Street, Willenhall, has been cordoned off following an incident

Residents of the road said they were shocked when the police officers suddenly closed the road, saying that it happened quickly, with the emergency services responding to the incident quickly.

Richard Williams, 51, a resident of the address, said: "I didn't really see much, but by the looks of it, it involves the bin lorry.

"We were told by the police that it reversed into someone, but we aren't sure of any specifics."

Another resident of the area, who didn't want to be named, said: "I didn't really see a lot, I was coming back from work and it was all here.

"I think it involves the bin lorry as it hasn't moved, but I didn't really see a whole lot."