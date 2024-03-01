Owners Gurwinder Singh and Rajwinder Kaur have been complying with an enforcement notice to demolish the four-bedroom house in Sandringham Avenue in New Invention, Willenhall.

A demolition crew pulled down the structure and have covered a party wall with plastic sheeting, but residents in the area claim no more work has been done since January.

Stacie Elson outside the properties before the demolition work

Willenhall North ward representative Councillor Stacie Elson claims neighbour Pat Harding's property is now showing signs of chimney and damp issues and that reparation work is needed.

The Conservative councillor said: "The owners of 117 have demolished the house, but no more work has been carried out since mid-January. The adjoining wall has been stripped back to the brick work and covered with plastic sheets, but there are issues with damp and the chimney.