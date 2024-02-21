Demolition of derelict shops in Willenhall begins to make way for affordable homes

The disused shops on Shelley Road will be torn down as part of plans by Walsall Housing Group (Whg) to create affordable houses in the area.

Work to transform the site began on Monday and is expected to take around 10 weeks to complete.

Prior approval for the demolition work was granted by Walsall Council planning officers in February last year.

The disused shops have lain empty for more than a decade, most recently being used by local firefighters who carried out a training exercise there.

The site currently houses four former retail units, with apartments above, and 18 garages. The leases on the garages expired some time ago.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at Whg, said: "It is exciting to see our plans for new affordable homes draw a step closer.

"The next stage will be to apply for detailed planning consent for as many new homes as feasible, once any constraints in the ground have been determined.

“Once complete, this new housing development will really help transform the area, by replacing unsightly and unused buildings with modern homes fit for the future.

“We are always looking at how we can use redundant, brownfield sites such as Shelley Road to provide much needed affordable homes for local people."