The building in Harper Street, which was known as Unity Social and previously as Willenhall & District Workers Social Club, has a guide price of £525,000.

It is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents which says it has a 'huge development potential' subject to obtaining the relevant planning permission.

The estate agent says there is potential for residential development for 21 apartments, or seven to eight, three-bedroom homes.

The listing states: "We are pleased to offer to auction this substantial three storey former social club, very prominently located in a corner position along Harper Street and Thomas Street, Willenhall, close to Willenhall park and the town centre.

"Formerly Willenhall Workers Social Club, the property offers huge development potential subject to obtaining the relevant planning permission.

"There is potential for residential development for 21 apartments, or seven to eight, three bedroom homes subject to planning applications and building regulation approval."

To view the listing visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/126066161#/