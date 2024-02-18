Disused Willenhall petrol station and workshop up for sale after standing empty for years
A disused petrol station and repair shop have been put up for sale.
The forecourt, which has been disused for around six years, is on the corner of Fibbersley and Noose Lane in Willenhall for £750,000.
Marketing the site, Fraser Wood Commercial has said on its listing: "The property was previously a petrol filling station and vehicle repair workshop and therefore comprises a forecourt with in and out access from Fibbersley and a Single Storey Workshop with Sales Office of brick construction with a flat roof.
"The land extends beyond that and is currently overgrown and wooded in places. The site also benefits from a frontage to Noose Lane. The land extends to approximately 0.98 acres (0.40 hectares)."