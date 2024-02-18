The forecourt, which has been disused for around six years, is on the corner of Fibbersley and Noose Lane in Willenhall for £750,000.

Marketing the site, Fraser Wood Commercial has said on its listing: "The property was previously a petrol filling station and vehicle repair workshop and therefore comprises a forecourt with in and out access from Fibbersley and a Single Storey Workshop with Sales Office of brick construction with a flat roof.

"The land extends beyond that and is currently overgrown and wooded in places. The site also benefits from a frontage to Noose Lane. The land extends to approximately 0.98 acres (0.40 hectares)."