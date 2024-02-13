Express & Star
Boy celebrates second birthday despite being days away from turning eight

A leap year baby is all set to celebrate his second birthday despite actually being eight years old.

By Daniel Walton
Leap year baby, Blue Turner, from Wolverhampton, is turning eight this month, which would be two years old in leap years

Blue Turner, has said that he is looking forward to his birthday, when he will be turning eight years old, despite technically only being two.

Blue was born at 1am on February 29, 2016, making him one of the rare leap year babies that celebrate an extra birthday every four years.

The cheeky youth appeared in the Express & Star four years ago when he celebrated his fourth birthday, or his first birthday in leap years.

Blue Turner, from Willenhall, celebrated his first birthday four years ago, despite actually turning four.
