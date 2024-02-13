Boy celebrates second birthday despite being days away from turning eight
A leap year baby is all set to celebrate his second birthday despite actually being eight years old.
Blue Turner, has said that he is looking forward to his birthday, when he will be turning eight years old, despite technically only being two.
Blue was born at 1am on February 29, 2016, making him one of the rare leap year babies that celebrate an extra birthday every four years.
The cheeky youth appeared in the Express & Star four years ago when he celebrated his fourth birthday, or his first birthday in leap years.