Mystery as 'sacred' ashes of former shop owner's relatives disappear

Former shopkeeper Sorinder Singh, who ran Booze Corner, in Willenhall, said the ashes of his father Malkit and and grandfather Bhajat were among belongings left behind when the business closed six months ago.

But property owner Walsall Council said Mr Singh, aged 57, had been "offered opportunities " to remove his belongings and that no "sacred content" was found by the town hall staff who emptied the unit in The Square, New Invention.

Mr Singh, of Hebden Grove, Coppice Farm, said: "They did tell me that they would be clearing the unit, but due to suffering from stress and sight problems I had a number of medical appointments and couldn't get to the shop. I told the the staff in the legal department about my health issues and I asked them to bear with me.