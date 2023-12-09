Apartments plan for ‘degraded’ unit

Plans have gone in to demolish the remaining building and structures on New Hall Street and replace them with a total of 24 apartments.

The developer, listed as Mr J A Phillips, said the new homes would help meet a need for the area’s housing contribution if it is given the go-ahead.

Walsall Council planning officers are currently considering the proposal and are expected to make a decision in March next year.

An application statement said: “It is proposed to demolish all buildings, fences and hard standings from the site. All necessary remedial work would be undertaken.

“It is proposed to construct a development of two-bedroom apartments. There would be 24 apartments in total.

“The development would comprise two main built elements, each comprising a series of offset buildings fronting New Hall Street.

“Each building would comprise a staircase with two flats on each of three floors. There would be two buildings to the east and two buildings to the west.

“Between the building blocks it is proposed to form a car park and to provide bin storage for the development.

“In addition, parking is to be provided along the street frontage. Cycle storage will be included within buildings for security reasons.

“The proposed development wholly satisfies all policies, aims and objectives both local and national. It is a sustainable development (and) it will not give rise to harm.

“The application offers a significant opportunity to promote a far better designed and superior quality development on a previously developed site which is presently without a use and degraded.

“The proposal does not offend any aims or purposes of policy and would improve the visual amenity and character of the locality. Moreover, it would provide a significant contribution to housing supply.”