Road closed following police incident in Willenhall

The incident was first reported at around 8am on Wednesday and has led to disruptions to regular travel along the B4464 Wolverhampton Road West, in Willenhall.

The road has since closed while the incident is dealt with, with West Midlands Roads warning commuters to avoid the route and expect delays to regular travel.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "B4464 Wolverhampton Road West. Police incident. Road closed."

Bus travel has also been diverted from the route, with service 529 diverting in both directions via Churchill Road and Bloxwich Lane.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Service disruption. Due to an incident on Wolverhampton Road West.

"Service 529 is diverting in both directions via: Churchill Road and Bloxwich Lane. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

The incident also comes after another collison was reported on the M454 Black Country Route, between the M6 Junction 10 and the Keyway Junction.

West Midlands Roads alerted the incident on X, they said: "A454 Black Country Route westbound between M6 Junction 10, and Keyway Junction, Wolverhampton.

"Collision reported. Partially blocked and congestion in the area."

Emergency services have been approached for comment on both incidents.