Tragedy as man dies after suffering 'medical episode' in Willenhall

The air ambulance descending on the St Giles playing fields in Willenhall. Photo: Trevor Latham.

An air ambulance descended on the scene, landing at the St Giles playing fields off Walsall Road, with a land ambulance arriving at Gipsy Lane within seven minutes of being called.

Sadly the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency off Gispy Lane in Willenhall at 11.23am.

"The first ambulance arrived on scene in less than seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

"Upon arrival, crews found one male patient in a critical condition already receiving medical support from bystanders.