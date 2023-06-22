Tragedy as man dies after suffering 'medical episode' in Willenhall

An air ambulance descended on the scene, landing at the St Giles playing fields off Walsall Road, with a land ambulance arriving at Gipsy Lane within seven minutes of being called.
Sadly the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency off Gispy Lane in Willenhall at 11.23am.
"The first ambulance arrived on scene in less than seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.
"Upon arrival, crews found one male patient in a critical condition already receiving medical support from bystanders.
"Ambulance staff immediately took over administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."