Tragedy as man dies after suffering 'medical episode' in Willenhall

A man has tragically died after suffering a medical episode in Willenhall on Wednesday morning.

The air ambulance descending on the St Giles playing fields in Willenhall. Photo: Trevor Latham.
An air ambulance descended on the scene, landing at the St Giles playing fields off Walsall Road, with a land ambulance arriving at Gipsy Lane within seven minutes of being called.

Sadly the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency off Gispy Lane in Willenhall at 11.23am.

"The first ambulance arrived on scene in less than seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

"Upon arrival, crews found one male patient in a critical condition already receiving medical support from bystanders.

"Ambulance staff immediately took over administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

