'We're open again and I'm relieved the nightmare is over' says operator of Walsall store closed by bailiffs

Nisa Extra branch

The large Nisa Extra branch at Brackendale Shopping Centre, in Stroud Avenue, in Willenhall, was made subject to a repossession notice on January 9 by the management company running the precinct amid claims rent was owed.

However, the business reopened its doors to the delight of customers at 7am on Wednesday.

Franchise operator Andrew Burton, of Sundorne Products (Willenhall) Ltd, told the Express & Star: "The nightmare of the last two weeks is over. It's all done and dusted. We're back."

He declined to comment further on the dispute which saw bailiffs from London based agents JP Dawkins Limited place a repossession notice on gates at the rear of the premises

The store also posted an apology to customers on social media Facebook for being closed stating: "Apologies for the last two weeks, but the matters were totally out of our hands.

"We've been proud to serve the community for the past 50 years and we are sorry we have let you down. All the staff are still here and we ask for your support as we get back to normal."

Dozens of customers responded on social media to welcome the reopening of the store, formerly a Spar branch.

Florist Clare Dunn posted: "Brilliant news welcome back missed you."

Angie Sait posted: "YAY! Welcome back."

Stroud Avenue resident Peter Sleeth said: "It great for the community to see such a vibrant shop with lovely staff reopened for everyone to use."

The shopping centre owned by Walsall Council was built 51 years ago to serve the new Lodge Farm community in Short Heath.

Willenhall North ward representative Councillor Sarah Cooper said: "The council owns the centre, but it is managed by a company. No one has phoned us from the store requesting support.

"I would urge them to reach out to the councillors if they are having issues. The store is well used by the community."