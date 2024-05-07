Could it be Banksy? Mystery over artist responsible for mural in Brownhills car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The striking street art can be seen on a wall in a car park on Church Road.

It features a young boy wearing a baggy white shirt and black shorts, standing beneath what appears to be a washing line with a small blanket and colourful toys clipped to it.

The Banksy-style mural has appeared in Church Road, Brownhills

The mural is in the style of famous street artist, Banksy, whose true identity has never been revealed.

The artist's poignant work often features children painted in black and white with the addition of a pop of colour, which is typically red.

Graham Bate discovered the street art on Thursday after travelling to Brownhills from his home in Burntwood for an appointment at Specsavers.

People have raised questions over whether famous street artist Banksy is behind the artwork

The 82-year-old said: "While I was walking back to the car park, that is when I spotted it. I came home, got my camera and went back and took pictures of it.

"I have seen photos in the news of Banksy's images that he has done and that is very similar to it. Banksy doesn't tend to do country scenes or animals, it's always something of that nature.

"If it wasn't (Banksy), whoever did that wants recognising because it is good. It is nice to come across something like that – it makes you feel alive."

It features a small boy with a washing line above his head

It is not the first time that people have raised questions over whether there is a Banksy-inspired artist operating in Brownhills.

In 2020, a mural appeared on a former garage building on Brownhills High Street, opposite Ogley Road, featuring a boy painted in black and white reaching for a red balloon.

A similar piece was also discovered in 2016 on a wall near to a restaurant in Brickiln Street.