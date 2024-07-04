Beer festival weekend at railway

The event runs at the Brownhills West Station on July 13 and 14.

It will be a celebration of Staffordshire brewing with 13 local breweries taking part.

They include Beowulf Brewing Company at Pool Road in Chasewater Country Park.

Izaak Walton Brewery at Norton Bridge, near Stone, Lymestone Brewery in Stone and New Invention Brewery, Bloxwich, are among those featured.

Bewdley Brewery from Worcestershire is also supplying ales.

The festival runs on Saturday from 10.30am to 10pm and Sunday from 10.30am until 6pm.

There will also be live music with The Deacons, Helen Young, Dan Tindall, Miley and Tony Portlock performing on Saturday.

Herbaceous Borders headline on the Sunday afternoon.

Steam and diesel trains will be running all day and into the evening Saturday and all day Sunday.

Advance tickets are on sale at chasewaterrailway.co.uk/events