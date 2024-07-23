Talented Brownhills mum bakes life-size Deadpool cake – and gets praise from Ryan Reynolds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lara Mason spent 120 hours over a three week period sculpting the huge 10ft (3m) tall cake of the Marvel characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Canadian actor Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, later shared one of Lara's videos of her making the cake with the caption: "Wha?! How?!"

Lara, 38, said she was gobsmacked after seeing the megastar's post on Instagram on Monday as she is a "massive fan".

The cake creation coming along. Photo: Lara Mason / SWNS

She added: "I'm a massive fan of Deadpool and also of Ryan Reynolds. Knowing his social media presence I had an inkling he might get to see it.

"But I never expected him to share it on his Instagram stories like that to millions of his followers. It was absolutely brilliant - I just couldn't believe it."

Lara has been making cakes for over 13 years and with Wolverine holding Deadpool in the air, it makes this the tallest and most complicated cake she has ever built.

Lara Mason from Walsall whose latest cake creation is of Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine. Photo: Lara Mason / SWNS

She used over 300kg (661lbs) of ingredients in order to craft the amazing edible creation of the dynamic duo to celebrate the release of the latest film.

Lara first covered the cake in chocolate ganache, then modelling chocolate, and its base is made from leftover sponges from customer orders.

Wolverine made out of cake. Photo: Lara Mason / SWNS

She then used an airbrush pen to sculpt the characters before Deadpool had to be winched on top of Wolverine because it was so tall and heavy.

Her videos of the cake build have not only reached Hollywood royalty but nearly six million people have now viewed them across social media.

Lara said: "This is probably one of the most complicated cake designs I've ever made.

Marvel superhero Deadpool. Photo: Lara Mason / SWNS

"I really like sculpting people, so this was a really fun challenge for me. Although stressful at times I've never been prouder of the end result.

"I decided on the Dirty Dancing pose as its the most iconic couple's image from any film - plus the most gravity-defying I knew would look impressive.

"All the promos had been about them being this dynamic duo and their relationship so I thought it would be fitting too.

"The super complicated part was winching them into place. Hugh Jackman is a tall man so we simply couldn't just lift one on top of the other.

Lara Mason from Walsall whose latest cake creation is of Marvel superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine. Photo: Lara Mason / SWNS

"We were worried whether it would support the weight or not and you only get one chance at it otherwise you have to start all over again.

"But thankfully, this part went really well and we lifted him almost up to the ceiling.

"It took weeks trying to figure out how on earth we'd be able to do this - but it happened."

Lara, who runs Lara Cakes, has crafted similar sculptures in the past including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth II, Spiderman, Harry and Megan and The Grinch.

Her latest sculpture is her biggest so far, beating her previous record of Taylor Swift lifting the Superbowl trophy, which she finished in February.

The cake celebrates the release of the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine which comes out this week.