Sex offender who is 'threat to children' and paid man overseas to carry out abuse is jailed

David Brown, of Narrow Lane, Brownhills, was sentenced for inciting boys on the internet to engage in sexual activity and for distributing vile and depraved indecent images of children.

Brown had already pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one charge of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Brown had also pleaded not guilty to four charges of attempting to cause or incite a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and two charges of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

However, he was found guilty of those offences following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in March.

He was sentenced on Monday, July 15, at Birmingham Crown Court.

As well as being given a 15-year prison sentence, Brown was placed on the sex offender register for life and will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

West Midlands Police received intelligence that suggested Brown was using the internet in his home to share indecent images of children. On October 17, 2018, officers from the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team attended Brown's home and seized his electrical devices.

The computers were forensically examined and were found to contain 175 indecent images of children as well as evidence of internet search terms relating to the abuse of children.

Online communications were also retrieved with a considerable amount focusing on the systematic sexual abuse of children both in the UK and abroad. One horrifying incident saw Brown instruct a man in Africa to carry out abuse in exchange for payment.

DC Elaine Reading, from the West Midlands Police Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: "Brown poses a dangerous threat to children and some of the abuse he instructed others to commit on young children was of the most vile and depraved.

"Our officers worked hard on the case to bring Brown to account for his actions. We are delighted he has been given a lengthy jail term which sends out a clear message that people who commit these kinds of offences will be caught and they will face many years behind bars."