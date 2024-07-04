Black Country man in court for phone call threatening to 'blow up' his local police station
A Brownhills man who phoned West Midlands Police and threatened to "blow up" a police station has been sentenced at court.
Shane Harrison, who is 40 years old, made the phone call on May 24.
The defendant, of Medway Walk in Brownhills, was charged with sending a communication conveying an indecent or offensive message, in that he made a telephone call to West Midlands Police conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety - namely that he would "blow up the local police station".