Walsall home with ridiculously low guide price up for sale

The one-bed maisonette in Chester Road, Brownhills, is being marketed by BP Auctions.

At present it's been listed with a guide price of just £9,000.

In the advert, the property auctioneers describe it as a 'residential investment', saying: "First floor maisonette with communal gardens and car parking space approached from Friezland Lane."

The living room. Photo: BP Auctions

The kitchen. Photo: BP Auctions

After entering on the ground floor, a staircase takes people up to the landing, reception room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

The listing adds: "The property benefits from having a gas-fired central heating system.

"Leasehold & 50 per cent share of the Freehold subject to the existing tenancy.

"We have been advised by the vendor there is currently no ground rent or service charge."

The bathroom of the maisonette. Photo: BP Auctions

The property is due to be sold next month.

The listing can be found on Rightmove.