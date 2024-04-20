Road closed after double decker bus hits bridge in Clayhanger and roof is torn off

Clayhanger Lane has been closed both ways after the accident this morning at a bridge between Clifton Avenue and the roundabout with Northfields Way.

The top of the double decker was torn off by the impact with the bridge, and in photos sent to the Express & Star the debris can be seen on the ground.

West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Fire Service are on the scene.

Police are at the scene in Clayhanger Lane

No injuries are thought to have been caused by the crash.

Walsall Council tweeted: "Incident! Clayhanger Lane is temporarily closed due to an accident near the bridge."

Jude Butler commented underneath the council post: "The bus driver should have gone to Specsavers."

